Mumbai Crime: Newborn Found In Wooden Box Dumped Near Railway Tracks Near Andheri Station

Mumbai Crime: Newborn Found In Wooden Box Dumped Near Railway Tracks Near Andheri

A newborn was found dumped in a wooden box near the Andheri railway station tracks, and subsequently taken to Cooper Hospital, said the Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to the information received from the police, a passer-by heard the baby crying and found the newborn boy inside the wooden box at around 6am on Tuesday.

Cops scanning CCTV to nab parents

After getting an alert, the GRP reached the spot and found the baby, who is thought to be born three-four days ago, near the wall adjacent to platform 8. Senior Inspector Yogesh Devre said that an FIR has been registered against the unknown parents of the baby. The cops are scanning the CCTV footage from nearby areas to find out who dumped the newborn.