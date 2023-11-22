 Mumbai Crime: Newborn Found In Wooden Box Dumped Near Railway Tracks Near Andheri Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Newborn Found In Wooden Box Dumped Near Railway Tracks Near Andheri Station

Mumbai Crime: Newborn Found In Wooden Box Dumped Near Railway Tracks Near Andheri Station

A passer-by heard the baby crying and found the newborn boy inside the wooden box at around 6am on Tuesday.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Newborn Found In Wooden Box Dumped Near Railway Tracks Near Andheri | Pexels

A newborn was found dumped in a wooden box near the Andheri railway station tracks, and subsequently taken to Cooper Hospital, said the Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to the information received from the police, a passer-by heard the baby crying and found the newborn boy inside the wooden box at around 6am on Tuesday.

Cops scanning CCTV to nab parents

After getting an alert, the GRP reached the spot and found the baby, who is thought to be born three-four days ago, near the wall adjacent to platform 8. Senior Inspector Yogesh Devre said that an FIR has been registered against the unknown parents of the baby. The cops are scanning the CCTV footage from nearby areas to find out who dumped the newborn.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Lawless Stretch Near Crawford Market - Who Is To Be Blamed?
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Western Railway Honours 18 Employees For Safety Contributions, Averting Untoward Incidents

Mumbai: Western Railway Honours 18 Employees For Safety Contributions, Averting Untoward Incidents

Cordelia Cruise Drug Case: NDPS Court Rejects Alleged Drug Peddler Abdul Kadar Shaikh's Bail Plea

Cordelia Cruise Drug Case: NDPS Court Rejects Alleged Drug Peddler Abdul Kadar Shaikh's Bail Plea

Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Castigates Government For Withholding Man’s Pension For More Than 2...

Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Castigates Government For Withholding Man’s Pension For More Than 2...

'Mockery Of Mumbai's Anti-Pollution Norms': Video Shows Garbage Dumper Emitting Thick Black Smoke,...

'Mockery Of Mumbai's Anti-Pollution Norms': Video Shows Garbage Dumper Emitting Thick Black Smoke,...

Mumbai Crime: Newborn Found In Wooden Box Dumped Near Railway Tracks Near Andheri Station

Mumbai Crime: Newborn Found In Wooden Box Dumped Near Railway Tracks Near Andheri Station