Mumbai News: Lawless Stretch Near Crawford Market - Who Is To Be Blamed?

The distance between Mahatma Phule Market, popularly known as Crawford Market, and JJ Hospital is only one kilometre. Ideally, it should not take more than 10 minutes to cover the distance. However, it takes a minimum of 30 minutes to navigate the stretch on any working day, and about 45 minutes during the festive season. Every law is violated with impunity.

Who is to be blamed for this shocking state of affairs? Talking to The Free Press Journal, many motorists blamed illegal parking and encroachment of Mohd Ali Road and the footpath by hawkers and shopkeepers. As an arterial road, no-parking is allowed on this stretch, but hundreds of cars and two wheelers are parked at any given time. Hawkers selling garments and other items have extended their illegal shops from the pavement to the road itself. Jumping of signals is common, and what is worse is that no action is being taken by the traffic police against the violators.

Many shopkeepers keep their wares for sale on the footpath outside their premises. A businessman, dealing in electric motors, repairs the machines bang in the middle of the pavement.

Local Residents' Plight

“Complaints to the BMC local office fall on deaf ears,” said Usman Peermohamad, a local resident. Because of the heavy encroachment of the pavement, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road, further adding to the congestion. This is a stretch of road where the writ of neither the BMC nor the traffic police prevails. It is as if the authorities have abandoned their duty to keep traffic moving smoothly on this important street.