 Mumbai Crime: Minor Girl From Bihar Raped Repeatedly, Husband & Parents Booked
The victim came to her friend’s home in Mumbai, narrated her ordeal and later approached the police to register a case.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | File

Mumbai: The Nhava Sheva police on Tuesday booked the parents and husband of a minor girl who was forcefully married and impregnated. They were booked under the Child Marriage Prevention Act and later transferred the case to Sitamarhi in Bihar as the incident took place there.

The three accused Avendra Singh, 35, husband of the minor girl, Hulasi Singh, 45, her father, and Binadevi Hulasi Singh, 40, her mother. All are from Sitamarhi.

Forced marriage and sexual exploitation

As per the complainant, the parents of the 16-year-old girl married her to Avendra Singh in Bihar forcibly in June 2023. Despite knowing that the girl was a minor, her husband repeatedly raped and impregnated her. The crime was committed between June 2023 and October 2023.

According to police, the victim came to her friend’s home in Mumbai and narrated her ordeal. Later the girl approached the Nhava Sheva police station and lodged a complaint against her parents and husband.

Medical examination confirms pregnancy

The police got the victim admitted to the child rehabilitation center and during the health check, it was revealed that she was four months pregnant.

A senior police official informed that a case has been registered under section 376(2)(n), (repeated rape on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Since the incident took place in Sitamarhi in Bihar, the Nhava Sheva police transferred the case to Sitamarhi for further investigation.

