MP: 12-Yr-Old Ujjain Rape Victim Discharged After A Fortnight

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 12-year-old rape victim of Ujjain was discharged from Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital on Tuesday. She was discharged from the hospital after 14 days and has been handed over to the cops of Mahakal Police Station, Ujjain.

According to the hospital administration, the girl has been discharged in good mental and physical condition. A team of 20 doctors and staff was taking care of the girl and no one other than these doctors and staff were allowed to meet her to keep the girl’s identity a secret.

Staff members had also faced trouble in understanding her language after which a counsellor couple helped the doctors to bring her out of trauma.

“The health condition of the girl is good. She was under observation of a team of four doctors including a paediatrician, gynaecologist, and anaesthetist. A psychiatrist and counsellors also helped her to come out of the pain,” the hospital administration said.

She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition as her private parts were severely injured and remained under observation for almost a fortnight.