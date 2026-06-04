Mumbai Crime: Man Who Molested 17-Year-Old Girl In Metro Lift At Kandivali's Dhanurkarwadi Station Arrested From Express Train Heading To West Bengal

Mumbai: In a breakthrough, a 44-year-old man was arrested days after molesting a 17-year-old girl inside a Metro lift at Dhanukarwadi Station in Kandivali.

The accused, identified as Doni Sarkar, had fled the city following the incident. He was caught by the team of Kandivali Police from the Gitanjali Express, which was heading to West Bengal's Howrah Junction.

According to the Times of India report, the accused was nabbed when the train halted at the Raipur Junction in Chhattisgarh, who was reportedly fleeing to his hometown in West Bengal.

The incident took place on May 29 at around 11.50 am, when the girl was allegedly molested inside a lift at the Dahanukarwadi Metro station on the Yellow Line. According to an HT report, the accused was already present inside the lift, and after seeing the girl entering the lift alone, he allegedly molested her as the doors shut by touching her inappropriately.

Terrified by the incident, the girl had first approached the metro staff for help and then later approached the police station, after which a case was registered.

The incident was also confirmed by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) officials, who assured to provide all possible help to the police in the case. Additionally, the officials had also handed the CCTV footage to the police.

Read Also Two Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted At Dadar And Kurla Stations; GRP Arrests Both Accused Under POCSO

Meanwhile, in another recent case, a case under POSCO has been registered against a 40-year-old man who has been allegedly accused of showing pornographic films and molesting a 13-year-old boy in Mumbai's Agripada area. The shocking incident took place at the Classic Tower residential society located in the Agripada locality. The matter came to light after the traumatised minor confided in his family members about the ordeal, and a case was registered.

Earlier in May, a case of alleged molestation was registered against a BMC officer after a woman employee accused him of misbehaving with her inside the civic body headquarters.

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