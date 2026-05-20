 Mumbai Shocker! 40-Year-Old Man Allegedly Molests Minor Boy In Agripada; Hunt On For Absconding Accused
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Mumbai Shocker! 40-Year-Old Man Allegedly Molests Minor Boy In Agripada; Hunt On For Absconding Accused

Mumbai Police booked 40-year-old Adil Ishaq Latif for allegedly showing obscene films to a 13-year-old boy and molesting him at Classic Tower in Agripada. The boy informed his family, after which the Agripada Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and Section 351(2) BNS. Police said the accused is absconding and a manhunt is underway.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
Mumbai Shocker! 40-Year-Old Man Allegedly Molests Minor Boy In Agripada; Hunt On For Absconding Accused

Mumbai: A case under POSCO has been registered against a 40-year-old man who has been allegedly accused of showing pornographic films and molesting a 13-year-old boy in Mumbai's Agripada area.

According to an IANS report, the shocking incident took place at the Classic Tower residential society located in the Agripada locality. The matter came to light after the traumatised minor confided in his family members about the ordeal.

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Acting on it, his family immediately approached the Agripada Police, and a case under the POCSO Act and Section 351(2) BNS has been registered at Agripada Police Station.

The accused, identified as Adil Ishaq Latif, is currently absconding. A team of police have been formed and launched a manhunt to track his whereabouts.

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