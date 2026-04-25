Mumbai Man Arrested By Agripada Police For Sending Obscene Messages, Demanding Sexual Favors From 19-Year-Old | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Agripada Police have arrested a man for allegedly sending obscene messages and demanding sexual favors from a 19-year-old girl. The accused is also suspected of having behaved similarly with other women who had previously worked with him, police sources said. Amid the ongoing investigation, a separate case of outraging modesty has also been registered against the same accused at Pydhonie Police Station.

Case registered at Pydhonie under BNS sections

According to police, the latest FIR was registered at Pydhonie Police Station under Sections 78(1)(i)(ii) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at 12:55 am on April 24.

The complainant, a 24-year-old woman, alleged that the accused, identified as Ashraf Ashfaq Siddiqui, contacted her on April 20 between 11:57 am and 12:37 pm after obtaining her mobile number. The accused allegedly sent repeated WhatsApp messages proposing friendship and a relationship. Despite the complainant clearly refusing and asking him to stop messaging, he continued to contact her persistently and pressured her to enter into a relationship, thereby causing harassment and outraging her modesty. Police said further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/