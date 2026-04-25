Mumbai Police Nabs 367 Absconding Accused In Special Drive, Including 18 On Run For Over 20 Years Since 1987 | Representative Image

Mumbai: Acting under the directions of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, the Mumbai Police carried out a special drive between January 1, 2026 and March 31, 2026 to trace and apprehend wanted and absconding accused.

367 arrested; 18 absconding for over two decades

During the drive, a total of 367 accused were successfully arrested and produced before the concerned courts. Significantly, 18 of those arrested had been absconding for over 20 years, reflecting the sustained and meticulous efforts of the police machinery.

Among the notable achievements, the Azad Maidan Police Station arrested an accused who had been absconding since 1987, while the N. M. Joshi Marg Police Station apprehended another accused who had been on the run since 1988.

Mumbai Police reiterated its firm commitment to maintaining law and order and taking strict action against offenders attempting to evade the legal process.

Break-up of Arrests (Jan 1 – Mar 31, 2026):

2005 and earlier (over 20 years): 18 arrests

2006–2010 (15–20 years): 4 arrests

2011–2016 (10–15 years): 10 arrests

2016–2020 (5–10 years): 33 arrests

2021–2026 (up to 5 years): 302 arrests

Total: 367 arrests

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/