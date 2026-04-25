Rabale Stretch To Remain Closed From Tonight 11 PM To 6 AM For Heavy Crane Work; Alternate Routes Announced | AI

Navi Mumbai: Vehicular traffic will be completely restricted on a stretch in Rabale between 11:00 PM on April 25 and 6:00 AM on April 26 due to ongoing project work involving heavy equipment installation. The restriction aims to prevent congestion and ensure public safety, with alternate routes already designated by the traffic police.

Closure near Plot Nos. 1 and 11B in Sectors 19 and 3

According to officials, the closure will affect the road near Plot Nos. 1 and 11B in Sectors 19 and 3 under the Rabale Traffic Branch jurisdiction. Only vehicles related to the project work will be permitted, while all other vehicular movement will remain prohibited during the specified hours.

The decision follows a report submitted by the Rabale Traffic Branch citing the need to position a crane and manage heavy construction activity at the site. Authorities stated that the temporary shutdown is necessary to avoid traffic snarls and inconvenience to commuters.

DCP Kakade urges citizens to cooperate

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tirupati Kakade, said, “The restriction has been imposed to ensure smooth execution of the work and to safeguard commuters from potential hazards. Citizens are requested to cooperate and use the designated alternate routes.”

As per the advisory, vehicles travelling from Sectors 1, 2, 3, and 4 towards Sectors 16, 17, 19, and 20 should take the Airoli Gaon route. Meanwhile, vehicles from Sector 3 are advised to use the Fire Station Chowk and Post Office Road to reach their destinations.

Traffic officials will be deployed at key junctions to guide motorists, and the situation will be monitored throughout the night.

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