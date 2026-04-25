Chembur Police Arrest Four For Trying To Sell Elephant Tusks Worth ₹3.5 Crore; Forest Department Confirms Seizure

Chembur Police Arrest Four For Trying To Sell Elephant Tusks Worth ₹3.5 Crore | File Pic

Mumbai: The Chembur Police Station have arrested four persons for allegedly attempting to sell elephant tusks in violation of wildlife laws. The action was carried out by the Crime Detection Unit following a tip-off about illegal trade in wildlife contraband.

Accused identified; ages range from 28 to 40 years

The accused have been identified as Akash Ashok Avhad (28), Sandip Randhir Bidlan (33), Shashank Chandrashekhar Ranjankar (38), and Dinesh Rammanohar Agnivanshi (40).

According to police, acting on specific intelligence, a trap was laid on April 22 at a hotel on RC Marg in Chembur. Informants were instructed to pose as buyers and arrange a deal with the accused. A room was booked at a local lodging facility, where the suspects agreed to deliver the tusks for sale.

Raid conducted at Room No. 304; tusks found on bed

At around 7:27 pm, after receiving a signal from the informants, the police team raided Room No. 304 of the hotel. During the raid, four individuals were found inside along with two ivory tusk-like objects placed on the bed.

Officials from the Maharashtra Forest Department were called to the spot, who prima facie confirmed that the seized items were genuine elephant tusks. The accused allegedly intended to sell the tusks for approximately ₹3.5 crore.

Tusks weigh 11 kg and 20.6 kg; mobile phones seized

The seized contraband includes two elephant tusks weighing about 11 kg and 20.6 kg respectively, along with bags and packing material used for transportation. Police also recovered four mobile phones from the accused.

All items were seized and sealed as per procedure. The accused were taken into custody and brought to the police station for further legal action.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, including Sections 9, 39, 44, 48, 50, and 51. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the tusks and identify other members of the network involved in wildlife trafficking.

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