Truck Driver Killed By Unidentified Vehicle While Changing Stepney On Mumbai-Panvel Atal Setu Stretch | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 46-year-old truck driver was killed after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle while changing a stepney on the Mumbai–Panvel stretch of Atal Setu on Thursday afternoon.

Victim stepped out to replace dumper tyre near kilometre 16.4

The deceased, Mohammed Naseem Jameel Ahmed Khan, a resident of Chembur, had stepped out to replace the tyre of a dumper truck when the incident occurred around 2.30 pm near kilometre marker 16.4 in the third lane under the jurisdiction of Ulwe police station.

According to police, a speeding unidentified vehicle rammed into Khan while he was changing the spare tyre, leaving him with severe injuries to his head, face, abdomen and legs. The driver fled the scene without stopping to assist the victim or inform authorities. Khan was rushed by ambulance to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 4.53 pm during treatment.

Helper lodged complaint

The complaint was lodged by Karan Ramprasad Yadav (38), a helper present at the spot. Based on his statement, police have registered a case against the unknown driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including causing death by negligence and rash driving, along with sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police officials said CCTV footage from the Atal Setu corridor is being examined to identify the vehicle involved. “Efforts are underway to trace the accused driver,"a police officer from Ulwe police station said.

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