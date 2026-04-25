Byculla Police Register Case Against Two Youths For Breaking Into Retired TCS Executive's Home, Stealing Cash | AI

Mumbai: The Byculla Police Station have registered a case against two youths for allegedly breaking into a residence and stealing cash and valuables in the early hours of April 23.

64-year-old retired TCS secretary lives alone

The complainant, Anita Elvin D’Souza (64), a retired Secretary from TCS and resident of Dockyard Road, stated that she lives alone and sustains herself on pension after retiring from Tata Consultancy Services in 2022.

According to her complaint, she received a call around 3:30 am from a person claiming to be a police constable from Byculla Police Station, informing her that her purse had been recovered from two suspects caught by locals in Mazgaon. Upon checking, she found her purse missing from her residence.

Victim identifies stolen items at police station

She was called to the police station, where she identified her black purse along with other items, including brass decorative objects from her home. During questioning, the two accused revealed their identities as Aman Rakesh Sheikh (19) and Ayyappa Kanhaiya Kannan Kondar (22), both residents of Wadi Bunder.

Police said the accused confessed to entering the complainant’s house through an open door between 1:00 am and 3:30 am and stealing cash and valuables. The stolen items included ₹16,500 in cash, a branded purse, brass decorative items, and identity cards.

An FIR has been registered against both accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 3(5) and 305. Further investigation is underway.

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