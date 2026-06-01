Mumbai Shocker! 17-Year-Old Molested In Metro Lift At Dahanukarwadi Station In Kandivali

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai's Kandivali area, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly molested by an unidentified man inside a lift at the Dahanukarwadi Metro station on the Yellow Line. A case has been registered against an unidentified man.

Here's what happened

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on Friday, May 29, at around 11.50 am. The report stated that the accused was already present inside the lift, and after seeing the girl entering the lift alone, he allegedly molested her as the doors shut by touching her inappropriately.

Girl Approached Metro Staff For Help

Terrified by the incident, the girl first approached the metro staff for help and then later approached the police station. A case was registered, and currently, efforts are underway to identify and trace him.

MMMOCL Confirms Incident

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) officials also confirmed the incident and told HT that they are providing all possible help to the police in the case. Additionally, the officials also informed that there are about 64 CCTV cameras at the Dhanukarwadi metro station, and the footage from the day of the incident is also being provided.

Meanwhile, in another recent case, a case under POSCO has been registered against a 40-year-old man who has been allegedly accused of showing pornographic films and molesting a 13-year-old boy in Mumbai's Agripada area. The shocking incident took place at the Classic Tower residential society located in the Agripada locality. The matter came to light after the traumatised minor confided in his family members about the ordeal, and a case was registered.

Earlier in May, a case of alleged molestation was registered against a BMC officer after a woman employee accused him of misbehaving with her inside the civic body headquarters.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/