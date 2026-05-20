Two Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted At Dadar And Kurla Stations; GRP Arrests Both Accused Under POCSO | Representative Image

Mumbai: In two separate incidents on Monday, two underage girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by different men at Kurla and Dadar railway stations. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have taken both suspects into custody. The accused have been named as Mujibul Khalil Shaikh, 50, and Mohammad Firoz Khan, 26, and both have been charged under the stringent POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The GRP said that in the first case, a 17-year-old college student was inappropriately touched at Dadar station around 8.45 am. According to police, she was standing on platform number 1 near gate number 3 when the rush hour crowd made the area extremely congested. The offender, who was intoxicated, moved toward her and touched her in a lewd manner. The teenager was so shocked that she could not respond immediately. By the time she informed her mother over the phone, the man had already fled. The victim then went to the Mumbai Central GRP post and filed a formal complaint. The GRP reviewed the station's CCTV recordings, which helped them identify the culprit. He was apprehended within a day and identified as Mohammad Firoz Khan, 26. He has been booked under the POCSO Act.

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In the second incident, a 10-year-old girl was playing alone on the steps of a footbridge at Kurla station around 3 pm, while her mother and aunts stayed on the platform close by. The family had begun their rail journey from Navi Mumbai and needed to switch trains at Kurla to reach Mumbra station. Police reports state that while the child was engrossed in play, the suspect approached and subjected her to sexual harassment. She screamed for help and immediately ran back to her mother. When the perpetrator attempted to flee up the bridge stairs, the girl's mother realised what had happened and gave chase. Soon, several bystanders joined the pursuit, caught hold of the man, and beat him up before handing him over to the authorities. The arrested individual has been identified as Mujibul Khalil Shaikh, 50. Police said he originally belongs to Odisha, currently resides in Ghatkopar, and earns a living through odd jobs. He too, has been charged under the POCSO Act.

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