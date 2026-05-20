Mankhurd Woman Dies By Suicide After Recording Video Of Abuse; Second Husband Booked For Abetment | Representational Image

Mumbai: A tragic incident has come to light in the Mankhurd area, where a married woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence after recording an emotional video detailing the hardships and betrayal she faced in life. The Mankhurd police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her second husband, Anil Kumar Gupta, alias Raju Pandit.

Complainant Is Victim's Younger Brother

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mohammad Islam Mohammad Hussain Khan, 27, an autorickshaw driver residing in Ekta Nagar, Mankhurd, is the younger brother of the deceased, Afsana. He stated that she was first married to truck driver Manzoor Chaudhary around 14 years ago. Chaudhary's alleged alcohol addiction often led to frequent disputes between the couple.

During this period, Afsana allegedly developed a relationship with neighbour Anil Kumar Gupta. After Chaudhary learnt about the affair, tensions escalated, following which Afsana moved out with her three children and started living independently in the same locality.

Second Husband Also Addicted to Alcohol

Police said Gupta, who worked in the delivery sector, had been living with Afsana for the past four years. However, history repeated itself as Gupta also became heavily addicted to alcohol, resulting in repeated quarrels been the two. A year ago, the couple, along with the three children, relocated to the PMGP Colony in Mankhurd.

Before her death, Afsana had confided in her brother, Mohammad Islam, revealing that Gupta routinely assaulted her, suspected her character, and demanded money for alcohol. She further disclosed that Gupta had forcefully mortgaged her personal gold jewelry purchased from her hard-earned savings to buy a vehicle for himself.

Family members told police that Afsana was mentally and physically distressed due to the alleged abuse.

Took Extreme Step After Returning from Work

Unable to bear the continuous physical and mental torture, Afsana took the extreme step during the early hours of May 10. After returning home from work around 1:30 AM, she put her children to sleep. She then recorded a video on her mobile phone, expressing her profound grief over the betrayal, suffering, and helplessness she experienced in life. Following this, she hanged herself using a dupatta in the kitchen.

Later that night, Gupta returned home and knocked on the door. When Afsana’s eldest son opened it, Gupta walked in to find Afsana hanging. Although he brought her down and splashed water on her face in an attempt to revive her, he fled the scene immediately upon realizing she was dead.

Family Found Video Evidence on Phone

Alerted by the children, Mohammad Islam and other family members rushed to the spot and informed the police. During a subsequent search, the family discovered the final video recorded on Afsana's mobile phone. The victim's brother handed over the phone containing the video evidence to the authorities and lodged a formal complaint.

The Mankhurd police have booked the accused, Anil Kumar Gupta, a native of Alipur Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, under Section 108 (Abetment of Suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

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