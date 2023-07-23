Mumbai Crime: Man Loses ₹4.50 Lakh From Activa Scooter's Dicky

Representational Image | Pixabay

A man lost ₹4.50 lakh from the dicky of his Activa scooter. The accused stole his sack from the dicky. A case was registered against an unidentified individual for alleged theft at Oshiwara police station on July 19.

According to the FIR, Sayyad Hussain (42) a resident of Jogeshwari West, is a businessman who buys and sells vehicles. On July 19, Hussain received ₹4,50,000 in a business deal. On the same day, his wife fell ill, so he took her to the Hospital while carrying the ₹4.50 lakhs to be deposited in the bank. His plan was to deposit the money after his wife's check-up.

At 11.30 am, Hussain left with his wife for the check-up. As it was raining at the time, he placed ₹ 4.50 lakhs in cash, his wallet, and documents belonging to him and his wife inside a sack, which he then placed in the dicky of his Activa scooter.

Hussain and his wife arrived at Millat Hospital on the SV road, Jogeshwari West, around 11.46 am. He parked his Activa scooter outside the Hospital and both went inside.

During his wife's check-up, Hussain realized that he had left the sack containing ₹4.50 lakhs in the dicky of the Activa scooter. After almost 15 minutes, he hurriedly went outside, opened the dicky, but found the sack missing.

Upon Hussain's request, the Hospital administration checked the CCTV footage. The footage revealed an unidentified individual wandering around the Activa scooter, and later, this person opened the dicky and stole the sack.

As a result of the theft, Hussain not only lost ₹4.50 lakhs in cash but also all his debit and credit cards from various banks, as well as both Pan cards and Aadhar cards. Hussain filed a case at Jogeshwari police station under section 379 (theft) of the IPC Act.