Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife for refusing to share mobile phone

Mumbai: RCF Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife, for refusing to give him her cellphone. The incident occurred on Sunday night when the accused, James Kurian, stabbed his wife Rabia, 45, at their home in Vashi Naka, Chembur.
Police said James was an alcoholic and would beat up his wife after drinking. On Sunday, around 8 pm, James came home in an inebriated state and asked for Rabia's mobile phone. She refused and a quarrel broke out between them and in a fit of rage, James took a vegetable knife and stabbed Rabia in the chest.
She was rushed to the nearby Shatabdi hospital by her daughter-in-law who was present in the house when the incident occurred and had also been threatened by James. Doctors declared her dead before admission. Soon after the incident, police arrested James on charges of murder.
