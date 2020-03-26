Mumbai Crime: Man kills brother after being questioned for stepping out despite lockdown

A 21-year-old man, Durgesh Thakur, was killed by his elder brother, Rajesh, 28, after the siblings ensued in a fight over the latter stepping out of the house to buy groceries amid the COVID-19 scare on Wednesday in Samta Nagar. Police arrested Rajesh and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

Rajesh, who owned a local saloon in Kandivli (E), stayed with his wife near Gaondevi Road at Samta Nagar, while Durgesh stayed at Pune, where he worked in a private firm. Recently Durgesh had returned to the city to stay with his brother after the companies had either shut or asked its employees to work from home amid the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Police said, incident occurred on Wednesday around 2.30pm, when Durgesh found out that Rajesh and his wife had stepped out of the house to buy groceries. When the couple returned, Durgesh questioned Rajesh about the urgency to buy groceries when the entire country is under lockdown.