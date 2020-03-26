Mumbai Crime: Man kills brother after being questioned for stepping out despite lockdown

A 21-year-old man, Durgesh Thakur, was killed by his elder brother, Rajesh, 28, after the siblings ensued in a fight over the latter stepping out of the house to buy groceries amid the COVID-19 scare on Wednesday in Samta Nagar. Police arrested Rajesh and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.
Rajesh, who owned a local saloon in Kandivli (E), stayed with his wife near Gaondevi Road at Samta Nagar, while Durgesh stayed at Pune, where he worked in a private firm. Recently Durgesh had returned to the city to stay with his brother after the companies had either shut or asked its employees to work from home amid the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.
Police said, incident occurred on Wednesday around 2.30pm, when Durgesh found out that Rajesh and his wife had stepped out of the house to buy groceries. When the couple returned, Durgesh questioned Rajesh about the urgency to buy groceries when the entire country is under lockdown.
"Rajesh tried to reason with his younger brother, but Durgesh was in no mood to listen to him and the siblings began arguing. In the spur of the moment, Durgesh slapped his sister-in-law, which enraged Rajesh and he attacked his younger brother with a kitchen knife," said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station.
Durgesh had sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital by his elder brother, but was declared dead before arrival by the doctor. Samta Nagar Police were informed about the incident and Rajesh was arrested. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (section 302) and produced in a local magistrate court, where he was remanded in police custody.
