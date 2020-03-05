Mumbai Crime: Man found dead in Dombivli septic tank of a public toilet

Thane: The police recovered the body of a 36-year-old man from a septic tank of a public toilet at Kachore village in Dombivli on Wednesday.

The deceased, Prakash Babu Gansawant, 36, worked as a driver and resided with two children. Recently, his wife separated, and she resided at Kachore village in Dombivli near Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The incident came to light when a resident went to the septic tank and saw that a body was floating in the tank. Then, he informed police and fire brigade.The firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the body.