Mumbai Crime: Man found dead in Dombivli septic tank of a public toilet

Thane: The police recovered the body of a 36-year-old man from a septic tank of a public toilet at Kachore village in Dombivli on Wednesday.
The deceased, Prakash Babu Gansawant, 36, worked as a driver and resided with two children. Recently, his wife separated, and she resided at Kachore village in Dombivli near Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC).
The incident came to light when a resident went to the septic tank and saw that a body was floating in the tank. Then, he informed police and fire brigade.The firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the body.
Senior inspector Abhay Dhuri, Tilak Nagar police station, said, “The body was sent to Shastri Nagar hospital for postmortem. The report indicated that the man died due to drowing.”
Police said he might have fallen into the tank after he suffered fits. KDMC toilet was shut a few years ago.
The police said he was missing for the last two days. His family felt as he used to go to tours, they did not suspect anything amiss, so did’t approach the police.
