Maharashtra govt to give Rs 100 crore for development of Kalyan-Dombivali

Thane/Mumbai: Taking note of the poor condition of roads and pollution in Kalyan -Dombivali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced to give Rs 100 crore for its development.

He also directed all chemical companies to install necessary equipments to stop the pollution while finalising a 3-point action plan to check the pollution in Dombivali.

These announcements are being seen as a great boost for the development of KDMC, which is lagging on this front.

After the incident of the road turning pink due to chemical pollution came to light, Thackeray visited Dombivali with Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. He also held a meeting to discuss the development of KDMC, which was attended by guardian minister Eknath Shinde, his son and lok sabha member Shrikant Shinde, chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, principal secretary of urban development Manisha Mhaiskar, mayor of KDMC Vinita Rane, Thane collector Rajendra Narvekar, and member secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) E Ravindran.