Maharashtra govt to give Rs 100 crore for development of Kalyan-Dombivali

Thane/Mumbai: Taking note of the poor condition of roads and pollution in Kalyan -Dombivali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced to give Rs 100 crore for its development.
He also directed all chemical companies to install necessary equipments to stop the pollution while finalising a 3-point action plan to check the pollution in Dombivali.
These announcements are being seen as a great boost for the development of KDMC, which is lagging on this front.
After the incident of the road turning pink due to chemical pollution came to light, Thackeray visited Dombivali with Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. He also held a meeting to discuss the development of KDMC, which was attended by guardian minister Eknath Shinde, his son and lok sabha member Shrikant Shinde, chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, principal secretary of urban development Manisha Mhaiskar, mayor of KDMC Vinita Rane, Thane collector Rajendra Narvekar, and member secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) E Ravindran.
“KDMC should finalise its priorities and send the projects that they first want to complete. The state will give Rs100 crore fund for the development based on the proposal of KDMC,” CM Thackeray said in the meeting.
“KDMC should focus on cleanliness, transport island, milling and finishing process for the construction of roads instead of constructing concrete roads. Illegal hawkers should be kicked out,” the CM instructed KDMC Commissioner Govind Bodkhe.
Face closure or install equipments
CM Thackeray took a very strong view regarding the pollution in Dombivali. He finalised three-phase action plan to tackle the pollution issue in Dombivali.
“In the first phase, all polluting plants will have to install equipments to check the pollution at their level. if they do not follow this, these plants will be closed,” CM warned.
“The second phase, as suggested by Shrikant Shinde, will be replacing the current pipeline with a new pipeline to carry waste in these plants. Third phase will be shifting hazardous plants out of Dombivali.”
Officials have been instructed to complete the survey in 15 days to suggest which plants should be shifted,” he added.
