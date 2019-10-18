Maharashtra Election 2019 - Dombivali Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Dombivali Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. One of the first cities in Maharashtra to achieve 100% literacy rate, Dombivali belongs to Kalyan parliamentary constituency. Chavan Ravindra Dattatraya of BJP won the assembly elections of 2014. He defeated Dipesh Pundalik Mhatre of SHS. Dattatraya received 83872 votes as against Mhatre’s 37647 votes. The twin city of Kalyan-Dombivali had a population of 1,247,327, according to 2011 census. Dombivali is a town in Thane district of Maharashtra. The place is famous for its marathi culture.

In 2014, Dombivali Assembly had 44 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Chavhan Ravindra Dattatray of BJP since 2009.

Other prominent face to contest from Dombivali Assembly is Mandar Shrikant Halbe of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Dombivali Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Dombivali assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. BHAGWAT DHONDIBA GAIKWAD - Independent

2. MANDAR SHRIKANT HALBE -- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

3. RADHIKA MILIND GUPTE - Indian National Congress

4. DAMODAR DNYANBA KAKDE -- Bahujan Samaj Party

5. AMITKUMAR ANANDRAO GOILKAR -- Sambhaji Brigade Party

6. SUBHASHCHANDRA BALIRAM BORADE -- Peasants And Workers Party of India

7. RAJANI BHATU AGALE -- Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

8. RAVINDRA DATTATRAY CHAVAN -- Bhartiya Janata Party

In 2014, Chavhan Ravindra Dattatray had won Dombivali Assembly seat by defeating Dipesh Pundalik Mhatre of SHS by 46225 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.