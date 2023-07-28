Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested For Strangulating His Wife To Death Amidst Domestic Problems

Representative pic

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly strangulating his wife to death while she was sleeping.

The incident happened during the early hours of Thursday, while the matter was reported to the police on Friday night. The couple, Roshni Rajesh Irnakar, 28, and her husband Rajesh Vasant Irnakar lived near Ambedkar College, opposite Wadala BEST Depot since their marriage some years ago.

Couple was facing domestic problems

During the panchanama, police found out that the couple was facing domestic problems for years. Many times, the relatives had to interfere to solve the matter, the police said.

Their fights mostly involved Rajesh’s frequent venturing out without informing her about his whereabouts which made her suspicious about Rajesh having a love affair elsewhere. This irked Rajesh, but in his statement to the police, he said that he kept denying the affair yet Roshni kept picking up fights using the same topic over and over.

Strangulated Roshni using her scarf

On the day of the incident, while Roshni was sleeping, he strangulated her using a scarf. Realising that she is no longer responding, Rajesh fled away till their family members came to know about it at 7am on Friday Morning. She was taken to KEM hospital but doctors declared her dead, who later informed the police.

The post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death was Asphyxia, due to ligature compression of the neck (unnatural), after which a case was registered against Rajesh. A case has been registered against him for the charges of murder, said the police.