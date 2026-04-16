Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested For Stalking, Harassing Minor Girls In Housing Society In Chembur

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, the Mumbai Police has arrested a man for allegedly stalking and harassing minor girls. According to a report by IANS, the accused, identified as Asgar Shamsuddin Ansari, had targeted 12-year-old girls playing in a housing society.

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The report added that the man was arrested from Chembur and a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 78, 79, and the POCSO Act. The accused has been arrested and is in custody and further investigation in the case is underway.

Meanwhile, this case came just day after on April 15, a man accused of sexually exploiting at least 180 minor girls and recording more than 350 obscene videos has been arrested in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Ayaz, also known as Tanveer and a resident of Paratwada city, allegedly lured minor girls into a 'love trap' before taking them to cities such as Mumbai and Pune, where he is suspected of having recorded objectionable videos of them.

Moreover, his background has also come under scrutiny as he has allegedly been associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the past. Social media posts showed him participating in political events and interacting with local leaders.

According to details shared in a memorandum submitted by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde to Superintendent of Police, Rural, Vishal Anand, the accused systematically targeted minors through social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Snapchat groups. Police action followed soon after, with the accused being taken into custody and sent to seven days of police custody. His mobile phone has been seized, and officials confirmed that it contains several objectionable videos which are now being examined as part of the investigation.

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Amravati district carried out a demolition drive at the residence of Mohammad Ayaz, the prime accused in a shocking case involving the alleged exploitation of minor girls, as part of action against illegal construction linked to him. The operation was conducted in Paratwada city by officials of the Achalpur Municipal Council, who demolished unauthorised portions of the one-storey house.

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