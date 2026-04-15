Who Is Mohammad Ayaz? Man Accused Of Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Shooting 350 Videos; Arrested In Amravati

Who Is Mohammad Ayaz? Monster Accused Of Sexually Exploiting 180 Minors, Shooting 350 Videos; Arrested In Amravati |

Mumbai: Mohammad Ayaz, also known as Tanveer, has emerged as the prime accused in a disturbing case involving the alleged sexual exploitation of at least 180 minor girls in Maharashtra’s Amravati district. His arrest has triggered widespread outrage and a multi-agency probe into what officials suspect could be a larger network.

Who Is Mohammad Ayaz?

A resident of Paratwada city, Ayaz is accused of luring minor girls through a so-called 'love trap,' befriending them via social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Snapchat before allegedly exploiting them. He would take victims to cities like Mumbai and Pune, where he filmed obscene videos.

According to an NDTV report quoting police sources, over 350 such videos were recorded, many of which were allegedly used to blackmail the victims. Some girls were reportedly coerced into prostitution, while certain videos were circulated online, raising concerns about digital exploitation and wider distribution networks.

The case gained momentum after Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde flagged the issue in a memorandum to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand, alleging systematic targeting of minors. Bonde also demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), warning of protests if swift action was not taken.

Ayaz Linked To AIMIM Party

Ayaz’s background has also come under scrutiny. He had allegedly been associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the past. Social media posts showed him participating in political events and interacting with local leaders, including receiving a letter from party functionary Haji Irfan Khan. However, several such posts were deleted after the case surfaced.

Following the complaint, police acted swiftly and arrested Ayaz, producing him before a court, which remanded him to seven days in police custody. His mobile phone has been seized and is currently under forensic examination, with officials confirming the presence of multiple objectionable videos.

Cops are now working to determine whether Ayaz acted alone or was part of a larger criminal syndicate. The Cyber Cell has been engaged to trace the circulation of the videos and identify additional victims or accomplices.

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BJP leader Kirit Somaiya reacted to the sexual exploitation case in Amravati naming it as a 'SEX Scam'. According to him, the accused and his associates targeted and abused multiple minor girls, aged 16–17, who were attending coaching classes for Classes 11 and 12. Victims from Paratwada, Achalpur, Amravati, and Nagpur were reportedly blackmailed.

Somaiya stated that he has spoken with police officials, MLA Pravin Tayade and MP Anil Bonde regarding the matter. He also mentioned that he has requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

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