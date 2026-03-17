Thane Shocker: Teenage Boy Forcibly Kisses 15-Year-Old Girl, Strips In Front Of Her; Case Registered

Thane Shocker: Teenage Boy Molests 15-Year-Old Girl, Strips In Front Of Her; Case Registered | Free Pik

Thane: In a shocking incident, a teenage boy allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl and stripped in front of her in Thane's Ambernath area. The incident took place on Monday afternoon, when the teenager came outside the girl's house and forcibly kissed and stripped in front of her.

According to the PTI report, traumatised by the incident, the girl informed her parents about it and a case was registered against the 16-year-old boy. According to the complaint filed, the accused teen, who had befriended the girl on social media, approached her outside her house, where he forcibly kissed her and stripped in front of her.

Case Filed Under POSCO

According to the report, a case has been registered under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from PTI)