23-Year-Old Arrested In Thane For Alleged Six-Month Harassment And Extortion Of Minor Schoolgirl

Thane: A 23-year-old man was arrested by Thane police on Wednesday for the alleged sexual harassment and extortion of a 15-year-old schoolgirl over a period of six months.

The accused, identified as Prathamesh Desai, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar, was taken into custody following a formal complaint lodged by the minor’s parents on March 1.

Details of the Allegations

According to officials at the Vartak Nagar police station, the exploitation occurred between September 2025 and February 2026. The First Information Report (FIR) states that Desai repeatedly took the teenager to secluded locations where he allegedly molested her.

In addition to the physical assault, the accused reportedly employed coercive tactics to extort money. Police officials stated that Desai threatened to expose their purported "relationship" to the girl's parents, using this leverage to extract a total of ₹50,000 from the victim over the course of several months.

Investigation and Legal Action

The matter came to light after the victim, unable to cope with the persistent financial demands and psychological intimidation, confided in her family. "The girl finally broke her silence and informed her parents about the ongoing harassment, leading them to approach the authorities," a police official confirmed.

Desai has been booked under the relevant sections of the:

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

The Vartak Nagar police have initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine if there are further digital or physical evidences of the extortion. The accused remains in custody as the legal proceedings move forward.

