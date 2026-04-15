VIDEO: Bulldozer Action Against Mohammad Ayaz, Part Of Home Belonging To Man Accused Of Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls Demolished In Amravati |

Amravati: Authorities in Maharashtra’s Amravati district carried out a demolition drive at the residence of Mohammad Ayaz, the prime accused in a shocking case involving the alleged exploitation of minor girls, as part of action against illegal construction linked to him.

The operation was conducted in Paratwada city by officials of the Achalpur Municipal Council, who demolished unauthorised portions of the one-storey house. Visuals from the ground showed a JCB machine tearing down an iron staircase that had been constructed outside the house to access the upper level.

#LATEST : Bulldozer Action in Achalpur After 19-Year-Old’s Arrest in Amravati for Sexually Abusing 180 Children and Making 350 Videos



A 19 year old youth Ayan Ahmed Tanveer has been arrested by the police for allegedly sexually exploiting as many as 180 minor girls and filming… pic.twitter.com/3lgRrg74k9 — upuknews (@upuknews1) April 15, 2026

Action Taken After Deploying Heavy Police Protection

A heavy police deployment was in place during the demolition to maintain law and order, while BJP MLA Pravin Tayade was reportedly present at the site overseeing the administration’s actions. Officials said a notice regarding the illegal structure had already been issued to the accused’s family prior to the action, as reported by NDTV.

Ayaz, also known as Tanveer, has been booked on serious charges including sexual assault, harassment and recording obscene videos. Police allege that the 19-year-old lured minor girls through social media platforms, trapped them emotionally and later exploited them.

Investigations indicate that he targeted victims via WhatsApp and Snapchat groups, allegedly taking them to cities such as Mumbai and Pune, where he filmed over 350 obscene videos. These were reportedly used to blackmail the victims and force some into prostitution. Several videos and images linked to the accused had surfaced online, accelerating police action.

The case gained momentum following a complaint by MP Anil Bonde, who submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand. Police have so far arrested multiple accused in connection with the case, including Ayaz and his associate, Uzer Khan. Officials said both have allegedly confessed during interrogation. Ayaz was produced before a court and remanded to seven days of police custody.

Authorities have seized the accused’s mobile phone, which is currently being examined for digital evidence. Cops are also probing whether the obscene videos were circulated within a larger network or shared among associates.

Ayaz Allegedly Linked To AIMIM

Additionally, Ayaz’s alleged past links with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have also come under scrutiny, with several of his social media posts reportedly deleted after the case surfaced.

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