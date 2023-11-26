Mumbai Crime: LT Marg Police Arrest 2 People For Fatally Strangulating Man Over Old Feud

Representational photo

The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a man. Both the accused strangulated the man with the string of their pajama rope, causing his death.

According to the information received from the police, the police received a message on Saturday 11.30 am that a person was lying in an unconscious state on the footpath of Dhanji Street, LT Marg police station limits. The police reached the spot and brought the person to GT Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Post mortem results reveal strangulation as cause of death

The post mortem revealed that the person had been murdered by strangulation. The investigation revealed that the deceased was identified as Vijay Mandal and he drove a hand cart. The police investigating this case brought Pradeep Mandal (28) and Suraj Pramanik (28) to the police station and when interrogated, both of them confessed to the murder of Vijay Mandal.

A police officer said that during the investigation of this case, it was found that Pradeep Mandal and Suraj Pramanik had some old feud with the deceased Vijay Mandal. Both the accused beat up Mandal at 1.30 am on Saturday and strangulated him with a pajama rope.

Accused presented to court

An officer of LT Marg police said that earlier an ADR was registered in this case, but when the post mortem report revealed murder, a case of murder was registered and investigation was started.

The police arrested both the accused and presented them in the court where the court sent both of them to police custody.