Mumbai Crime: Investors in Mulund duped by trio

Mumbai: The Navghar police have booked three people including a couple on alleged charges of operating a Ponzi scheme. The accused duped several people to the tunes of lakhs promising high returns on investments. As per the police the prime accused D Kudalkar has been arrested while his accomplices are still at large.

Police acted on Antop hill resident Imran Khan’s complaint. Imran is one of the victims along with several others who were collectively duped of 35 lakhs.

The accused floated a company with an office in Bhayandar East. They tricked people into investing money and promised astronomical returns as high as 72 per cent.