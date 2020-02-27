Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old woman arrested for abandoning newborn month ago

During the probe, police checked CCTV footages of the area and nearby hospital registers for recent deliveries. They found a 22-year-old woman who had delivered a girl exactly four days ago. They went to the address mentioned in the register and learned a pregnant woman had stayed there for a while.

They obtained her address from the owner and reached her home in Bhandup. When police asked her about her baby, she could not give satisfactory answers and confessed to abandoning her daughter at Bada Qabrastan.

She was brought to police station and arrested. During her probe, the woman revealed she had been in a relationship with her neighbour. However, after learning about her pregnancy, the man refused to marry her citing health reasons and left her with no option.

The woman claimed she had been menstruating and did not realise she was pregnant. Five months on, suspecting something was amiss, she went to the doctor and learnt to her shock she was six-month pregnant.

She then rented a flat and delivered a baby girl at Nair hospital in Jan-end. After being discharged, she abandoned the baby at Bada Qabrastan.

After the woman’s revelation, police filed a case against her 23-year-old neighbour (name withheld) and transferred it to Meghwadi. The man was arrested withing hours.

“The woman is in our custody. Her child is still in Nair hospital and is healthy. The child welfare committee will decide his future,” said a cop.