Mumbai Crime: Friends stab teen after row over video 

The police have taken five persons, including three minors, in custody for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy in Dharavi on Wednesday. According to the police, the victim had threatened to complain about the accused who had recorded a video clip of his, which led to the murder. "We have taken two of the accused in custody while the others have been sent to the Children's Home in Dongri, " said Senior Inspector Ramesh Nangre of Dharavi police station.

The deceased used to be a fruit vendor and was friends with the accused and they all lived in Subhash Nagar, Dharavi. The police said a few days ago, the accused had recorded a video of the lad, allegedly dancing in a saree. The friends then began teasing him about it. He repeatedly requested them to delete the video but they refused to do so and continued ragging him about it.

Fed up, he finally told them he would complain to the police and his uncle, who is attached to a political party. But this did not deter the accused.

On Wednesday, the boy had gone to his uncle's house to complain but his uncle was out of town. Meanwhile, the accused got word of his visit and caught him while he was returning home, around 1pm on Wednesday. An argument ensued and in a fit of rage, the accused stabbed him with a kitchen knife that one of them was carrying.

The accused stabbed him in the shoulder and fled the spot. The teen was rushed to the hospital by locals but he had lost a lot of blood and died during treatment.

Three of the accused, aged 17-18, have been sent to the remand home in Dongri, while the other two have been arrested.