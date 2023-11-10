 Mumbai Crime: FIR Registered Against Police Constable For Stalking Female Colleague
In the complaint, the woman mentioned that when she refused his advances, he even threatened her.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: FIR Registered Against Police Constable For Stalking Female Colleague | Representative Image

Mumbai: A case of molestation was registered against Police Constable Utam Sasulkar (32), posted at Antop Hill police station for allegedly stalking a female constable for several days.

According to information received from a police source, a 32-year-old female police constable, posted at Antop Hill, lodged the complaint stating that Constable Sasulkar had been stalking her for many days. She has also alleged that Sasulkar made inappropriate comments on her social media posts.

Based on the complaint of the lady police constable, Antop Hill police have filed an FIR against Sasulkar and initiated an investigation.

