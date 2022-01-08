Mumbai: Police constable arrested in sexual assault case

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada police in Mumbai have arrested a 31-year-old police constable for sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman. The police said the suspended police constable was booked for the third time after he was recently released on bail.

The police said the arrested police constable is identified as Akshay Mahendra Chougule. In last one month, he was booked twice in sexual assault cases. In December 2021, he was arrested in a similar case and was released on bail. According to the police, the victim is a 32-year-old resident of Naigaon vicinity. "In her statement to police she alleged that on January 5, when she was taking a bath in her bathroom, the accused Chougule opened the window to see her taking a bath. The victim noticed him at the window. She approached the Bhoiwada police and filed a complaint. On Thursday the Bhoiwada police registered a case under section 354 and 354 (C ) of the Indian penal code," said a police officer from Bhoiwada police station.

"Similarly in December, a 38-year-old woman had filed a complaint against the accused stating that on December 8, 15 and 17, the accused was seeing her taking a bath from the bathroom window with the help of a torch. After a case was registered he was arrested and later released on bail," added the police officer.

Before being suspended last month he was posted with the local arms unit in Marol. "Chougule had three cases registered against him at Bhoiwada police station, where two cases are of sexual assault and one is about theft. Similarly, one case of sexual assault is registered against him at RAK Marg police station. He has till date four cases against him," said a police officer from Bhoiwada police station.

Jitendra Pawar, senior police inspector, Bhoiwada police station said the case was registered and the accused arrested.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 10:14 PM IST