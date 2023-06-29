 Mumbai Crime: Female Commuter Jumps Off Slow Local After Getting Molested, Files Complaint
The victim courageously filed a complaint of molestation with the Mumbai Central Railway Police on Wednesday.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
File

Despite the Railway Police's efforts to enhance security measures, incidents of harassment against women passengers in local trains continue to plague the city. In the latest distressing incident, a 24-year-old woman was targeted by a young man aboard a train running between Grant Road stations on the Western Railway.

The victim courageously filed a complaint of molestation with the Mumbai Central Railway Police on Wednesday, highlighting the urgent need for stricter measures to ensure the safety of female commuters.

Accused made lewd gestures, used vulgar language

The incident occurred on Friday night when the young woman, boarded a local train from Charni Road station. As the train reached Grant Road station, she became the target of a man who made lewd gestures and used vulgar language, causing her immense embarrassment and distress.

article-image

Victim jumped off slow-moving train

Overwhelmed with panic, the victim managed to escape by jumping off the slow-moving train, but due to stress she didn't register case and decided to go home.

"According to complaint of victim we registered a cases of molestation under relevant sections of IPC on Wednesday and further investigation is on" said a GRP officials.

"However the government Railway Police have started looking for the culprit, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need to ensure the safety and security of women in public spaces, especially on public transportation systems" said a frequent women commuter.

