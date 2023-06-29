Mumbai Crime: Cops Arrest 2 For Killing 30-Year-Old And Hanging His Body From A Tree in Chembur

Representational Image

Two months after the Tilak Nagar police arrested two suspects who had allegedly killed a 30-year-old man in Chembur and later hung his body from a tree make it look like suicide incident.

The arrested accused identified as Afzal Shaikh, 22, and Gautam Borde alias Taklya, 28, a resident of Chembur and police are checking their previous crime record.

Deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput said, the Tilak Nagar police had found a body of an unknown person hanging from the tree near Holy family school in Chembur. The body was sent for post mortem and a report was kept pending. As per the initial probe the ADR was registered.

Read Also Mumbai News: Another Car Stacking Column Collapses in Chembur

Eyewitness helps nab accused

During the investigation, police found an eye witness who had seen two suspects beating the deceased before the incident. The police found the truth in the eye witness’s statement so they checked CCTV footage and started searching for the suspects. Both were located in Chembur area on Wednesday and during questioning they revealed the crime, said Rajput.

Drunk argument led to murder

They said the deceased was drunk and they had an argument with him and he was abusing the suspects so they got angry and started beating him. The suspects got scared so they hung the deceased’s body from the tree making it looks like a suicide. The deceased is still not identified.