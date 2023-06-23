 Mumbai News: Another Car Stacking Column Collapses in Chembur
On May 29, a housekeeping staffer was crushed to death in a similar accident at the Swastik Flair building, DK Sandu Marg, Chembur

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Mumbai: In the second such incident within a month in Chembur, a car stacking column at the Veena Serenity building, Shell Colony, collapsed on Friday morning. According to an eye witness, N Suresh, no one was injured. On May 29, Yogesh Jadhav, a housekeeping staffer, was crushed to death in a similar accident at the Swastik Flair building, DK Sandu Marg, Chembur. 

Talking to The FPJ, an expert in mechanical stack parking Satpal Arora said that ideally no heavy vehicle should be parked in the top slot. “Alternatively, the parking stack should be designed to take the load of heavier vehicles,” he added. Veena Serenity is yet to receive a full occupation certificate from the BMC, but several flats are already occupied. This is a redevelopment project undertaken by Veena Developers, which has over three decades of experience in the real estate industry.

