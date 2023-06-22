US-based Entrepreneur Sabeer Nelli Proposes a 100-Acre IT Park in Malappuram District

New Delhi (India), June 20: Sabeer Nelli, a US-based entrepreneur of Kerala origin, has unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art IT park in Malappuram District. A 100-acre visionary project aims to create a technology and innovation hub by bringing together private investors, technocrats, and other experts. The park will serve as a hub for a global development centre and startup accelerator, integrating all initiatives into one comprehensive facility.

Sabeer Nelli, the owner of Tyler Petroleum, a successful chain of gas stations with convenience shops, is renowned for his entrepreneurial expertise. He is also the founder of Zil Money Corporation and its subsidiaries OnlineCheckWriter.com and ZilBank.com, esteemed fintech platforms. OnlineCheckWriter.com began as a payment solution for Sabeer’s own business and later expanded to include ZilBank.com.

According to earlier media reports, Nelli expressed the aspiration to develop a cutting-edge project that could generate employment for over 100,000 individuals. The plan is to establish the IT park in a few years, fostering technological advancements and nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit. The project will commence once a suitable 100-acre land is identified.

In addition to developing the IT park, Nelli envisions providing academic training and industry exposure to students in Malappuram. This initiative aims to equip them with new skills and ideas, preparing the youth for a promising future.

According to earlier media reports, Sabeer has initiated discussions with former MLA and IT Minister PK Kunjalikutty to gather support for the project. The report added the former IT Minister’s complete support for the endeavor and assured Sabeer of his dedication to exploring the implementation possibilities with the authorities. He also emphasized that this project would be transformative and serve as a game-changer for the region’s development, creating abundant job opportunities for the youth.

The project aligns with the state government’s vision of fostering growth, innovation, and economic prosperity in the region.

Sabeer has already established a global development centre in Manjeri, currently employing around 100 individuals, with plans to expand the workforce by hiring an additional 500 professionals shortly. The US Company’s Manjeri subsidiary is registered with the Kerala Start-Up Mission (KSUM).

Sabeer Nelli expressed his long-term aspiration to contribute to developing his homeland and promoting entrepreneurship. He highlighted the global potential and the opportunities for technological innovations. His commitment to his homeland and promotion of entrepreneurship showcases his long-term aspirations and belief in global technological innovations.

Nelli’s proposal to establish a 100-acre IT Park in the Malappuram District is an exciting development that promises significant socio-economic growth for the region. This ambitious project could stimulate local economic activity and place Malappuram on the global IT map, fostering an innovative technology ecosystem in the district. It holds the potential to create numerous job opportunities, drive technological progress, and catalyze the area’s overall development. The project is a testament to Nelli’s commitment to giving back to his roots and setting a precedent for future tech entrepreneurs.

