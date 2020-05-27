Mumbai Crime: Duo kills man for assaulting ex-girlfriend, mother; arrested

Mumbai: Dindoshi Police have arrested two men for killing a 31-year-old man, Arun Sharma, near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon (E) on Tuesday. The arrested duo stabbed Sharma to death after he demanded money from the girlfriend of the main accused, with whom he had previously been in a relationship and assaulted her and her mother. The duo, Kalpesh Kalambe, 24, and Shahnawaz Khan, 18, have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

Around 1am on Tuesday, motorists found the body of a man under a bridge near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon (E) with stab wounds and alerted police, who immediately reached the spot. The deceased was identified as Arun Sharma. Primary probe revealed that Sharma had been in a romantic relationship with a woman for a year, but they had called it quits due to family pressure. However Sharma continued to contact her under various pretexts.

The woman had, however, moved on and was in a relationship with Kalambe, much to Sharma's dismay. At the time Sharma and the woman were dating, he had loaned her money. On Monday night, Sharma turned up at his former lover's doorstep in an inebriated state and demanded that she either repay his loan or marry him. When the woman tried to reason with him and asked him to leave, he assaulted her and her mother. She later told Kalambe about the incident.

Soon Kalambe, accompanied by his teen aide Khan, tracked down Sharma near Oberoi Mall before midnight and stabbed him to death. A few motorists found the body lying in a pool of blood and alerted police. Dindoshi Police registered a case of murder and activated their network of informers and reached Kalambe's residence, who confessed to his crime. Subsequently, Khan too was arrested and the duo was booked for murder, said Dharnendra Kamble, senior inspector, Dindoshi police station.