Mass screening for COVID-19 in containment zones and slums in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started special mass level screenings in containment zones in the Koparkhairane ward. The civic body has entrusted 10 medical teams to reach the maximum number of citizens in Koparkhairane. Next week, the civic body will conduct a similar drive in Turbhe.

Koparkhairane has 29 containment zones and reported around over 350 positive cases while Turbhe has five containment zones and has also reported around 300 positive cases. The total number of positive cases reached 1,774 under the NMMC jurisdiction on May 26.

According to civic officials, the density of population in Turbhe is quite high, and the special drive is meant to break the chain when it comes to the spreading of the virus.