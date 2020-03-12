Mumbai Crime: Courier assault - Girl receives sex toy from unknown man

According to the police, the parcel meant for the 16-year-old girl was sent through an e-commerce store of fashion, beauty and lifestyle. The sender was identified through his mobile number. The girl's ordeal did not end there, as she also received calls from the same number. On call, the sender spoke with the girl in an indecent way.

Shocked after receiving the parcel, her mother approached the Malbar Hill police and registered an offence. " We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of molestation (354,A) and stalking (354, D) and section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)," said an officer.

"Since the accused knew the victim's address and her mobile number, the possibility of accused being known to the victim could not be ruled out. However, through social media also accused could have traced her," said an officer from Malbar Hill police station.