Mumbai Crime: Chhota Shakeel's Alleged Associate Booked For Threatening Witness In Extortion Case | Representational Image

The Mumbai police have filed a case against fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel's alleged associate Riyaz Bhati, his son Amaad Bhati and their accomplice Rajesh Bajaj after a businessman filed a complaint against them for threatening him from jail in an extortion case.

At present, Bhati is lodged at a Mumbai jail as part of the extortion case that also involves Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Fruit and five others.

Details of FIR

The case was filed by Sanjay Sainai, 43, from Khar West, at Khar police station on November 17. The FIR reveals that the complainant's friend, Kails Raygar, initially filed a case against Riaz Bhati at Versova police station. Subsequently, an extortion case was filed against Bhati and his associates in the anti-extortion cell, leading to Bhati's imprisonment.

Bajaj, a close friend of Riaz Bhati, has ten-year acquaintances with the complainant. Bajaj consistently pressured Sainai to provide a favourable statement for Bhati in court. In 2022, Bajaj met the complainant near Versova police station and threatened him not to mess with the gang.

In August this year, Bajaj and Sainai met at Goregaon Sports Club. Bajaj reiterated his threat, warning the complainant that failure to support Bhati would result in dire consequences.

Sections registered against Bhati

On November 11, Riaz Bhati called the complainant from Amad's number from jail and threatened him to provide a statement in his favour.

The FIR was registered against Bhati under Sections 196(a) (threatening any person to give false evidence), 406(2) (death threats), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)