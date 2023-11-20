Mumbai Crime: 4 Arrested For Duping Patient Of ₹14.5L In Unani Treatment Scam | Freepik/Representational Image

Four people were arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs14.5 lakh on the pretext of treating his gallbladder issue with the Unani method. The quartet was identified as Md Sheru Shaikh Maqsood Khan alias Dr R Patel, 49, Md Nafees Md Sharif, 39, Md Asif Md Nisar, 27, and Md Arif Md Sharif, 44, said the crime branch unit 3.

Briefing about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raj Tilak Roshan said that the accused first met the complainant at Marine Lines for business reasons.

How the victim was lured into the trap

Upon coming to know about his illness, the accused asked him to undergo the Unani method and then informed him about the price for the 'medical procedure'. They also told him that they have a hospital in Gujarat that offers special Unani treatment.

After taking the money, the accused used a metal tube with a blade, saying that the procedure was meant to extract the bile from the complainant's body. They also showed him some substance, telling him that the procedure had been successful. However, when the aggrieved didn't relief, he approached the police.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: Woman duped via fake Ayurveda healing website

Fake medical procedure unfolded

Revealing how the accused tricked the complainant on the pretext of bile removal, DCP Roshan said that they folded his hand backwards, cut his hand with the blade, and then sprayed a chemical, cleverly held inside their mouths, on the oozing blood. This would change the texture and colour of the blood, which then showed to the complainant as extracted bile, said the cop.

Hailing from Rajasthan, the accused used to set up 'medical camps' at different places. In Maharashtra, they lived in tents on vacant grounds in different places like Manor-Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Malegaon, and Nashik, said the police.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)