e-Paper Get App

Shahdol: Herbal medicine seller booked for duping man of Rs 5.5L

The complainant’s wife was unable to conceive, following which he approached the medicine seller who defrauded him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 12:52 AM IST
article-image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police have booked a herbal medicine seller and three of his accomplices for duping a man to the tune of Rs 5.5 lakh on the pretext of delivering a special medicine to him, said police on Saturday. The complainant’s wife was unable to conceive, following which he approached the medicine seller who defrauded him.

According to the SHO of Kotwali police station, Sanjay Jaiswal, the complainant has been identified as Basant Singh, a native of Sidhi district. His wife was unable to conceive a baby after which he approached a herbal medicine seller identified as Pankaj Gupta.

Gupta and three of his accomplices told him that a special medicine worth lakhs of rupees would enable her to conceive. Basant transferred Rs 5.5 lakh in installments to the accused who went missing after receiving the amount. When Basant realised that he had been duped, he approached police and filed a complaint. The accused have been booked under Section 420 and 120B of IPC, said SHO Jaiswal.

Read Also
Bhopal: Railway trackman declared dead found alive in Shahdol district
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalShahdol: Herbal medicine seller booked for duping man of Rs 5.5L

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand crisis: Congress Legislative Party meets to deliberate on next action

Jharkhand crisis: Congress Legislative Party meets to deliberate on next action

Asia Cup 2022: Coach Rahul Dravid recovers from COVID-19; set to join Team India in Dubai, says...

Asia Cup 2022: Coach Rahul Dravid recovers from COVID-19; set to join Team India in Dubai, says...

Batting for 'paperless environment', Bombay HC calls for action to save wetlands

Batting for 'paperless environment', Bombay HC calls for action to save wetlands

Punjab Congress flays Sunil Jakhar for his anti-Channi, warring jibe

Punjab Congress flays Sunil Jakhar for his anti-Channi, warring jibe

Mumbai: Woman arrested in Aarey for strangulating man

Mumbai: Woman arrested in Aarey for strangulating man