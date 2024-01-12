Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 9 Busts Smuggling Ring, Arrests 7 Accused; Gutkha Worth ₹10.32 Crore Seized

Gutkha smuggling ring busted | FPJ

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit 9 have arrested seven individuals for allegedly smuggling gutkha valued at Rs 10.32 crores. Earlier, the Crime Branch apprehended three individuals for purportedly smuggling gutkha worth Rs. 1.39 crores. During the subsequent investigation, the Crime Branch received information that associates were transporting Gutkha to Mumbai, leading to a planned operation.

On January 11, within the city limits near Palghar on National Highway no. 48, the Crime Branch set up a trap, resulting in the seizure of four trucks containing 400 large gunny bags and 4,000 small gunny bags of gutkha valued at Rs. 9,26,44,000. Additionally, the trucks were seized valued at Rs.1,47,00,000.

Seized gutkha | FPJ

Seized gutkha | FPJ

Operation Led To Arrest Of 7 Accused

The arrested individuals were identified as Hiralal Mandal (52), Nasir Yalgar (40), Jamir Saiyyad (32), and Sanjay Kharat (34). They have been remanded to police custody until January 25.

Under the leadership of Crime Branch Unit-IX in-charge Daya Nayak, the operation led to the arrest of seven individuals and the seizure of gutkha worth Rs.10.32 crores along with six trucks.