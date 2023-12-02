Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Seizes Auto Rickshaw And Gutkha Worth Rs 1.20L During Raid |

The City Chowk police on Thursday night arrested a man for storing banned gutkha and scented tobacco products; the man allegedly was selling the products illegally.

The police seized the "illegal" products and also an auto-rickshaw, both amounting to Rs 1.20 lakh from the same person identified as Mohd Akram Abdul Jabbar (40, resident of Rohilla Galli, Kala Darwaja, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

Police said, they received an information that Akram has stored gutkha and scented tobacco products in his house and in his auto-rickshaw.

Accordingly, the police team along with the food and drug administration (FDA) officers conducted a raid on his house on Thursday and found the banned products along with an auto rickshaw.

The police then seized the tobacco products worth Rs 40,500 and the auto rickshaw (MH 20 DC 0718) worth Rs 80,000, all amounting to Rs 1.20 lakh. Based on the complaint lodged by the food inspector Jyotsna Jadhav, a case has been registered with the City Chowk police station while PSI Arjun Kadam is further investigating the case.