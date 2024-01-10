 Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Smuggling Ring; Nabs 3 Culprits; Confiscates ₹1.39 Cr Worth Gutkha
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Crime Branch Busts Smuggling Ring; Nabs 3 Culprits; Confiscates ₹1.39 Cr Worth Gutkha

Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Smuggling Ring; Nabs 3 Culprits; Confiscates ₹1.39 Cr Worth Gutkha

The crime branch presented the arrested accused in court, where the court sent them all to police remand.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Smuggling Ring; Nabs 3 Culprits; Confiscates ₹1.39 Cr Worth Gutkha | Representational Image

The Mumbai crime branch, while conducting separate operations in Mumbai, has seized banned gutka worth Rs 1.39 crore along with two vehicles. Police have also arrested three accused.

Crime Branch Unit 9 had arrested a person smuggling Gutkha in D N Nagar police limits and seized Gutkha worth Rs 78.01 lakh from him. During the interrogation of the arrested accused, it was revealed that his associates were bringing Gutkha to Kandivali.

Details of operation

As soon as the crime branch received information about a person carrying gutkha, their team reached Kandivali and arrested another accused from there with gutkha worth Rs 28.17 lakh.

In this operation, the crime branch has seized Gutkha worth Rs 1.06 crore and two vehicles worth Rs 33 lakh. The names of the arrested accused are Ibrahim Honest (30), Santosh Singh (25), and Kaleem Khan (35).

The crime branch presented the arrested accused in court, where the court sent them all to police remand.

Read Also
MP: Two Arrested For Manufacturing & Smuggling Illegal Arms
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Smuggling Ring; Nabs 3 Culprits; Confiscates ₹1.39 Cr Worth Gutkha

Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Smuggling Ring; Nabs 3 Culprits; Confiscates ₹1.39 Cr Worth Gutkha

Bombay High Court Suspends Conviction Of Disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar; Directs Release On...

Bombay High Court Suspends Conviction Of Disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar; Directs Release On...

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar Summoned By ED In Jogeshwari Hotel Money Laundering...

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar Summoned By ED In Jogeshwari Hotel Money Laundering...

Mumbai: Accused Of Assaulting Dog Feeder, 46-Year-Old BARC Scientist Gets Anticipatory Bail

Mumbai: Accused Of Assaulting Dog Feeder, 46-Year-Old BARC Scientist Gets Anticipatory Bail

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Interim Protection To Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha’s...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Interim Protection To Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha’s...