Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Smuggling Ring; Nabs 3 Culprits; Confiscates ₹1.39 Cr Worth Gutkha

The Mumbai crime branch, while conducting separate operations in Mumbai, has seized banned gutka worth Rs 1.39 crore along with two vehicles. Police have also arrested three accused.

Crime Branch Unit 9 had arrested a person smuggling Gutkha in D N Nagar police limits and seized Gutkha worth Rs 78.01 lakh from him. During the interrogation of the arrested accused, it was revealed that his associates were bringing Gutkha to Kandivali.

Details of operation

As soon as the crime branch received information about a person carrying gutkha, their team reached Kandivali and arrested another accused from there with gutkha worth Rs 28.17 lakh.

In this operation, the crime branch has seized Gutkha worth Rs 1.06 crore and two vehicles worth Rs 33 lakh. The names of the arrested accused are Ibrahim Honest (30), Santosh Singh (25), and Kaleem Khan (35).

The crime branch presented the arrested accused in court, where the court sent them all to police remand.