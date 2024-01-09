MP: Two Arrested For Manufacturing & Smuggling Illegal Arms

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police arrested two illegal arms manufacturers and smugglers in the district on Tuesday under the guidance of SP Manoj Kumar Singh. The miscreants were identified as Prahlad Bhatia and Sunil Solanki.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by Dhar Cyber Cell and Kukshi police station.

The police seized eight illegal country-made pistols from the accused, who were caught red-handed while smuggling these weapons.

Habitual offender Prahlad faced charges in multiple police stations across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He was also externed from November 2023 to July 2024 by the district magistrate of Dhar.

In a subsequent operation, Cyber Cell Dhar, led by Bheru Singh Deora, intercepted Sunil Solanki, who owned an illegal country-made pistol. Sunil revealed information about his involvement with Prahlad, leading the police to apprehend Prahlad with seven additional illegal pistols.

The seized items included cash, mobile phones and motorcycles, with a total value of Rs 2.5 lakh. A separate FIR was lodged against Prahlad under the State Security Act for violating district orders.

Commending the action, the police station in charge Kukshi Inspector Rajesh Yadav, along with other officers, played a crucial role in dismantling the illegal arms syndicate. Ongoing interrogations of the arrested individuals may uncover more details about illicit firearm operations in the region.