Mumbai Crime Branch Solves 2021 Sindhudurg Murder Case Disguised As Road Accident; 4 Arrested, 2 Absconding | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has cracked a murder case that was treated as a road accident for nearly five years, arresting four accused and exposing alleged lapses in the original probe by Kankavli police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manoj Narayan Bhandge of Kamothe, Surendra Chandrhas Sonawdekar of Panvel, Atish Bhagwan More of Diva and Ruturaj Shetty of Thane. Police said two others, Amit Raut and Manoj Bhandari, are absconding. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Navnath Dhawale said efforts are underway to trace them.

The case dates back to December 28, 2021, when the decomposed body of Ashpak Mulani, 25, a Baramati resident, was found in a gorge at Phonda Ghat in Sindhudurg district. A motorcycle and bag were found nearby, after which Kankavli Police registered an accidental death case.

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According to the crime branch, Mulani and the accused were allegedly involved in cheating people on the pretext of securing bank loans. A dispute over the sharing of money reportedly led to a fallout. On December 5, 2021, the accused allegedly called Mulani to Sindhudurg on the pretext of opening an office in Kudal. That night, an argument escalated and six men allegedly assaulted him with sticks and other objects, causing his death.

Police said the accused then transported Mulani’s body, motorcycle and bag in an Innova car and dumped them in the Phonda Ghat gorge to make the death appear accidental before fleeing to Mumbai.

During the original probe, Kankavli Police recorded statements of relatives and also of More and Sonawdekar, now accused in the murder case, treating them as witnesses. The two had allegedly claimed Mulani left Omkar Hotel alone on his motorcycle around 11 pm on December 4, 2021. The Kankavli police concluded that Mulani, allegedly intoxicated, crashed into a roadside barrier and fell into the gorge.