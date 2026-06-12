Navi Mumbai: Fire Brigade Rescues Four Youth Trapped In Elevator For 30 Mins In Kharghar | Navarashtra

Mumbai: Four youths were rescued by the fire brigade after they remained trapped inside an elevator for nearly half an hour in Kharghar. The timely intervention of firefighters ensured that all four individuals were brought out safely without any reported injuries.

A video of the rescue operation, shared by Navarashtra, shows fire brigade personnel working to open the malfunctioning elevator. In the footage, firefighters can be seen using specialised tools to force open the jammed lift door while the trapped youths waited inside.

After several minutes of efforts, the firefighters managed to create an opening in the elevator door. The moment the door was partially opened, the four youths hurriedly stepped out of the lift, visibly relieved after being confined inside for an extended period. The video captures the youths exiting the elevator even before the door was completely opened.

The incident highlights the prompt response of the fire brigade, whose swift action helped prevent the situation from escalating. The rescue operation was carried out efficiently, ensuring the safe evacuation of all four youths who had been stranded inside the elevator for around 30 minutes.

Panvel Averts Water Crisis Despite Deherang Reservoir Holding Just 8–10 Days' Supply

Panvel has managed to avert a major water crisis despite the Deherang Reservoir, one of the city's key water sources, having only 8–10 days of water left. Civic officials credited careful planning, reduced dependence on the reservoir and increased water allocation from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) for sustaining supply into June despite the delayed monsoon.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has limited withdrawals from Deherang to 2–3 MLD per day, significantly extending its lifespan. However, concerns remain as several villages in Panvel taluka continue to face shortages and rely on tanker services. Officials expect the monsoon to arrive by June 15.

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