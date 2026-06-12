Mumbai Police's ₹370 Biryani Post Goes Viral On Social Media; Internet Reactions Are Divided

A social media post by Mumbai Police has taken the internet by storm, drawing thousands of reactions and reigniting the already heated debate around the now-infamous 'Rs. 370 biryani' controversy. The post, published on Mumbai Police's official Instagram handle, uses sharp wit to deliver a serious message about consent, and the public has a lot to say about it.

Mumbai Police's Instagram post read, "Rs 370 gets you one plate of biryani. Our lock-up serves free meals with a longer stay. #BiryaniIsNotConsent." The message was a direct and pointed reference to the viral controversy that had been sweeping the internet for days, and it wasted no time in making its stance clear. Spending money on someone does not, in any way, amount to consent.

The post quickly gathered momentum, racking up thousands of likes, shares, and comments as users across the country engaged with it.

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The controversy behind the post

The awareness campaign comes in the wake of a controversy sparked by a viral clip from stand-up comedian Pranit More's comedy show. The video features an interaction between the comedian and a male audience member, a format More frequently uses during his performances. During the interaction, the man, identified as Gurugram resident Himanshu Jangra, narrated an incident involving a date. He revealed that after taking a woman out for biryani costing approximately Rs. 360–370, he expected something in return. When the woman asked him to drop her off at home, he responded by saying that since he had already spent money on dinner, he intended to 'recover' the amount.

The remark triggered an immediate and fierce backlash online, with social media users criticising Jangra for promoting a sense of entitlement and a dangerously flawed understanding of consent. As criticism intensified, comedian Pranit More issued an apology for not intervening during the exchange, and subsequently deactivated his Instagram account. Reports also indicate that the individual featured in the original clip faced professional consequences.

The controversy did not stop at public outrage. The fallout even extended to a fake Zomato push notification referencing the 'Rs. 370 biryani' controversy going viral, which the food delivery platform was forced to clarify was not issued by them.

Internet reaction was mixed

The Mumbai Police post was met with an outpouring of support from a large section of the internet. Many praised the department for using a trending cultural moment to drive home a message that is both legally and socially significant. Celebrities and public figures including actor Karanveer Mehra, choreographer and content creator Awez Darbar, and fitness influencer Priyankafit were among those who reacted positively, with several commenting directly on the post.

For many supporters, the post struck exactly the right chord, accessible, punchy, and impossible to scroll past without absorbing the message. The hashtag #BiryaniIsNotConsent began trending, further amplifying the campaign's reach.

However, the Mumbai Police post also drew its share of critics. A section of the internet felt that a serious conversation about consent and gender attitudes was being reduced to a viral moment. Some described the post as tone-deaf, arguing that a law enforcement institution communicating on such a sensitive subject has a responsibility to do so with nuance and gravity rather than relying on internet humour. For these critics, turning a deeply troubling incident into a witty social media campaign risked trivialising the very issue it sought to address.